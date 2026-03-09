Enrico Delprato News: Logs three blocks versus Fiorentina

Delprato won one tackle and had two clearances and three blocks in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Delprato stayed in the back, as Benjamin Cremaschi handled the wing in a rare start because of a few absences, and held his own against the adversaries, contributing to Parma's third clean sheet in the last five games, during which he has registered two tackles, three interceptions and seven blocks. He's averaging 3.2 clearances per game.