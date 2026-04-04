Enrico Delprato News: Scores in Lazio game

Delprato scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and four clearnaces in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Delprato didn't have his most productive display in the back but was at the right place at the right time to nudge the ball home on a set piece after a couple of ricochets in the box. It's his second goal of the year. He extended his season-long streak of appearances with at least one clearance and is averaging 3.17 per game. He has contributed to two clean sheets in his last five showings, posting six blocks, two crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (one won) over that span.