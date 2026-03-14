Enrico Delprato headshot

Enrico Delprato News: Suspended for Cremonese fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Delprato had one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Torino.

Delprato had a poor display like the rest of the Parma defense and will sit out the next game against Cremonese due to yellow-card accumulation. Lautaro Valenti will likely replace him in the back next Saturday.

Enrico Delprato
Parma
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