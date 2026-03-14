Enrico Delprato News: Suspended for Cremonese fixture
Delprato had one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Torino.
Delprato had a poor display like the rest of the Parma defense and will sit out the next game against Cremonese due to yellow-card accumulation. Lautaro Valenti will likely replace him in the back next Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now