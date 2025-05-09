Enzo Barrenechea Injury: Fit to face Getafe

Barrenechea (shoulder) is an option for Saturday's match against Getafe, accoridng to manager Carlos Corberan. "As for Enzo, he hasn't had a normal week. He has completed the last two days of work, he could not complete the previous days due to a sprained ankle that prevented him from being in the previous game, and the fact that he has completed these last two trainings makes him a player available for us tomorrow."

