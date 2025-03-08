Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enzo Barrenechea headshot

Enzo Barrenechea News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Barrenechea had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot during Saturday's 2-1 win over Valladolid.

Barrenechea set up Umar Sadiq in the 58th minute assisting the game winning goal for Valencia. The assist was the first since December for Barrenechea who has combined for four shots, two chances created and nine tackles over his last three starts.

Enzo Barrenechea
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now