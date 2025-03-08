Enzo Barrenechea News: Assists with lone chance created
Barrenechea had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot during Saturday's 2-1 win over Valladolid.
Barrenechea set up Umar Sadiq in the 58th minute assisting the game winning goal for Valencia. The assist was the first since December for Barrenechea who has combined for four shots, two chances created and nine tackles over his last three starts.
