Enzo Boyomo Injury: Back available Sunday

Boyomo (ankle) is an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, the club posted.

Boyomo has shaken off the ankle ligament damage that sidelined him and is now back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Valencia. That is a major boost for Osasuna, as he is a locked-in starter in central defense when healthy and brings stability to the back line. Once he is fully up to game speed, he should regain his usual spot in the starting XI, likely sending Jorge Herrando back to a depth role off the bench.