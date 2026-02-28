Enzo Boyomo headshot

Enzo Boyomo Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Boyomo (ankle) is an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, the club posted.

Boyomo has shaken off the ankle ligament damage that sidelined him and is now back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Valencia. That is a major boost for Osasuna, as he is a locked-in starter in central defense when healthy and brings stability to the back line. Once he is fully up to game speed, he should regain his usual spot in the starting XI, likely sending Jorge Herrando back to a depth role off the bench.

Enzo Boyomo
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Boyomo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Boyomo See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
219 days ago