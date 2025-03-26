Enzo Boyomo Injury: Doubtful for Barcelona

Boyomo is doubtful to face Barcelona since he will travel directly to Barcelona from international duty and will not train with the team ahead of the game, coach Vicente Moreno said in the press conference.

Boyomo will not have time to travel back home and will directly join the team in Barcelona for Thursday's game. The defender is therefore a doubt, as the staff is unsure how he will feel ahead of the match. If he cannot start, Juan Cruz will likely replace him in the back three.