Enzo Boyomo Injury: In squad list Thursday
Boyomo (Not Injury Related) is in the squad list to face Barcelona on Thursday, the club announced.
Boyomo was doubtful to face Barcelona on Thursday since he traveled directly from Cameroon after representing his country and was unable to train with the team ahead of the game. Even so, he was included in the squad list and will be an option. If he does not start, Juan Cruz is expected to replace him in the back three.
