Enzo Boyomo News: Assists in win

Boyomo assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Espanyol.

Boyomo delivered his most threatening attacking performance of the season, recording a season-high three shots and registering an assist after providing the final touch before Victor Munoz's stunning long-range strike. The center-back has now recorded two assists in his second La Liga season, his highest creative output after failing to register any in his debut campaign.