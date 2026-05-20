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Enzo Boyomo News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 12:32am

Boyomo assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Espanyol.

Boyomo delivered his most threatening attacking performance of the season, recording a season-high three shots and registering an assist after providing the final touch before Victor Munoz's stunning long-range strike. The center-back has now recorded two assists in his second La Liga season, his highest creative output after failing to register any in his debut campaign.

Enzo Boyomo
Osasuna
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