Enzo Boyomo News: Nets late equalizer

Boyomo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Boyomo was the hero Monday, with the defender netting a late extra-time goal to earn a tie for his club. This was a slightly rare goal for the defender, being only his second of the season and those being his only goal contributions of the season. He also added two interceptions, two clearances and six tackles won in the defense.