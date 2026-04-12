Enzo Boyomo News: Suspension over
Boyomo is an option again after serving his suspension.
Boyomo has ended his ban after a game out, missing against Betis. He has only really missed out this season due to injuries and suspensions and should return to a starting role quickly in the defense, notching 22 stars in 23 appearances this season.
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