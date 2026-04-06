Enzo Boyomo News: Will miss one game
Boyomo will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Boyomo picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Real Betis. The central defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Osasuna this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Jorge Herrando expected to take his spot for that clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Boyomo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Boyomo See More