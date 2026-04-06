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Enzo Boyomo News: Will miss one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Boyomo will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Boyomo picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Real Betis. The central defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Osasuna this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Jorge Herrando expected to take his spot for that clash.

Enzo Boyomo
Osasuna
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