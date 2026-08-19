Enzo Duarte News: Inks first pro contract

Dos Santos has signed a long-term professional contract with Borussia Dortmund, the club announced.

Dos Santos joined Dortmund's academy in January 2025 and has since progressed through the U17s and U19s. He's been involved with the first team during preseason, catching the eye of sporting director Ole Book and managing director Lars Ricken with his dynamism and technical skills in training. At the international level, he made his senior Luxembourg debut at 16, becoming the youngest player in BVB history to do so, and has since earned five caps.