Enzo Ebosse News: Beautiful assist in win
Ebosse assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Sassuolo.
Ebosse set up Giovanni Simeone's 67th minute equalizer with a pinpoint deep cross from the left flank that the Argentine buried with a header into the corner, and he stood out as Torino's most impactful defender in a matchup where the home side controlled the air and imposed their physicality. He stayed disciplined in his positioning all game while chipping in two clearances, two blocks and a tackle, holding things down defensively. He also matched his season high with two chances created, showing he could make things happen on both ends of the pitch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now