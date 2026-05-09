Enzo Ebosse News: Beautiful assist in win

Ebosse assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Sassuolo.

Ebosse set up Giovanni Simeone's 67th minute equalizer with a pinpoint deep cross from the left flank that the Argentine buried with a header into the corner, and he stood out as Torino's most impactful defender in a matchup where the home side controlled the air and imposed their physicality. He stayed disciplined in his positioning all game while chipping in two clearances, two blocks and a tackle, holding things down defensively. He also matched his season high with two chances created, showing he could make things happen on both ends of the pitch.