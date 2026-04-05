Enzo Ebosse News: Logs double-digit clearances versus Pisa

Ebosse created two scoring chances and had 11 clearances, one tackle (zero won) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Pisa.

Ebosse showed up on both ends, recording new season highs in both clearances and key passes. He has tallied two or more clearances in three consecutive bouts, amassing 19 and adding two tackles (one won) and one block over that span. Instead, he snapped a five-game streak with at least one interception in this one.