Enzo Fernandez Injury: Calf issue cleared for Tuesday
Fernandez (calf) is available for Tuesday's clash against Brighton, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Enzo is absolutely fine, he's available."
Fernandez's clearance is a timely boost for Chelsea given the quick turnaround from Saturday's match. The Argentine midfielder recently returned from a two-game club suspension and figures to be one of the more important pieces in manger Liam Rosenior's midfield setup going forward. His return should cut into the minutes of both Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos, who had been in line for extended appearances in his absence.
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