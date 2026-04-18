Enzo Fernandez Injury: Suffers potential calf injury
Fernandez left Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United with discomfort, and coach Liam Rosenior said "I just saw him in the dressing room - I think it was his calf. I'm hoping it's cramp; he's getting work on it right now because we want him, obviously, fit for Tuesday [against Brighton and Hove Albion]. He ran himself into the ground for the club tonight and I expect nothing different from a man of his stature and quality".
Fernandez's status is unclear as he looks to avoid a severe problem, and it remains to be seen whether the midweek clash with Brighton will come too soon for him to start again. The midfielder, who recently returned from a two-game club suspension, would be one of the squad's top all-around options if he's available for upcoming contests. Otherwise, Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos could be in line for extended appearances.
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