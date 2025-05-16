Enzo Fernandez News: Busy as playmaker despite loss

Fernandez generated one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Fernandez didn't do much outside of his lone shot on target and a few crosses into the box, but he retains a decent floor as a set-piece taker who can secure stats on both sides of the ball with relative ease. Even though he's not going to fill the box score regularly, Fernandez should remain an important player for Chelsea ahead of Friday's pivotal matchup against Manchester United.