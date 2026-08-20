Enzo Fernandez News: Considered in multiple midfield roles

Fernandez could play either in holding midfield or No. 10 positions during the 2026/27 season, with coach Xabi Alonso commenting "He can do both. Mainly because of the balance in the positions. Starting from a build-up position, a playmaker. I think that when he's with the ball he has the qualities to link, to do the short passes but the long ones as well. He's able to see (closer) and the further away players, and from there he can progress. But he's played great as a No 10 as well. So it's where we see him in the game plan or whatever, but he can do both.", Peter Rutzler of Times Sport reports.

Fernandez is apparently staying at Chelsea and is available at least for the initial stretch of the campaign. Following an extensive World Cup participation in which he scored two goals while adding 12 shots, four chances created, 478 passes and 11 tackles over seven games, the Argentinian could remain a helpful asset for his club, potentially featuring as a box-to-box midfielder when Moises Caicedo is able to provide defensive cover behind him. If that remains the case for the entire season, Fernandez should continue to hold value across various statistical categories, including offensive upside after he produced 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions in 2025/26.