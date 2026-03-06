Enzo Fernandez News: Dishes assist in win

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Fernandez broke open the Aston Villa backline Wednesday with a slipped through ball into the box to setup Chelsea's second goal in their 4-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder added two tackles (one won) to the defensive effort across his 79 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Fernandez has created eight chances from six shots (three on goal) and three crosses (one accurate).