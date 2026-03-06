Enzo Fernandez News: Dishes assist in win
Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Fernandez broke open the Aston Villa backline Wednesday with a slipped through ball into the box to setup Chelsea's second goal in their 4-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder added two tackles (one won) to the defensive effort across his 79 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Fernandez has created eight chances from six shots (three on goal) and three crosses (one accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Fernandez See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 42 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 294 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 294 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2810 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Fernandez See More