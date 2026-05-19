Enzo Fernandez News: Excellent in Tuesday's win
Fernandez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Fernandez had two moments of brilliance Tuesday and that was enough to hand Chelsea the victory. He scored a long-range goal to open up the scoring in the 18th minute, then provided an impressive assist on Andrey Santos' goal in the 67th minute which doubled the Blues' lead. He now has 14 goal contributions this season, three of which have come in his last two matches. He'll look to end the season strong Sunday at Sunderland.
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