Enzo Fernandez News: Four shots and chances created

Fernandez had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

In three of Chelsea's last six games, Fernandez attempted exactly four shots, which yielded five on goal. The same could be said for him and at least three chances created, providing a level of consistency in front of goal and to help his teammates get shots on target. Overall, Fernandez's last six appearances include two goals with 17 shots (seven on goal) and one assist on 21 chances created.