Enzo Fernandez News: Key assist in victory

Fernandez's crisp pass into the box setup Chelsea's second half stoppage time goal, helping lift his side to a 2-1 victory over Fulham. In addition to his attacking effort, the midfielder tracked back to contribute two tackles (one won) to the team's defensive effort. Fernandez has started in nine successive Premier League fixtures for Chelsea, playing at least 89 minutes in each appearance, scoring twice and assisting twice over that span.