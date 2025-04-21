Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Fernandez headshot

Enzo Fernandez News: Key assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Fernandez assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Fulham.

Fernandez's crisp pass into the box setup Chelsea's second half stoppage time goal, helping lift his side to a 2-1 victory over Fulham. In addition to his attacking effort, the midfielder tracked back to contribute two tackles (one won) to the team's defensive effort. Fernandez has started in nine successive Premier League fixtures for Chelsea, playing at least 89 minutes in each appearance, scoring twice and assisting twice over that span.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
