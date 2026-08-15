Enzo Fernandez News: Makes bench in friendly

Fernandez is on the bench for Saturday's final preseason friendly against Real Sociedad, despite ongoing transfer rumors surrounding him, the club posted.

Fernandez returned to Chelsea training this week following a difficult end to his World Cup, having been sent off in the final loss to Spain, and now shifts his focus toward the season opener against Fulham on August 24. He recorded 14 goal contributions, including 10 goals and four assists, across 36 league appearances last season, and his continued involvement here suggests Chelsea remains focused on building around him for now, even as speculation about his future persists.