Enzo Fernandez News: Mediocre outing Sunday

Fernandez registered one cross, two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Fernandez wasn't anything special Sunday as he watched his side fall to the Gunners, notching two shots, two chances created and a cross in the attack to go along with one tackle won and a block in the defense. The midfielder has started in 23 of his 27 appearances this season and should continue as a starter, with nine goal contributions in his nearly 2,200 minutes of play.