Enzo Fernandez headshot

Enzo Fernandez News: Nets for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Fernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Fernandez scored once to equalize Saturday's match and secure the draw. The attacking midfielder finally got back among the goals as Chelsea have struggled in a big way recently. Fernandez is a talented option, but the Chelsea attack have been largely disjointed, which has limited his upside throughout the campaign.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
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