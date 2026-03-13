Enzo Fernandez News: Registers goal and assist

Fernandez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandez scored one goal and provided one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against PSG, first setting up Malo Gusto before equalizing in the second half after a pass from Pedro Neto. The midfielder was one of the most influential players in the match, contributing offensively with two key passes while also adding defensive work with three tackles and two interceptions. Fernandez once again showcased his natural qualities in midfield, using his vision, passing range and ability to arrive late in the box to create danger, having now scored three goals and provided two assists in nine Champions League appearances this season.