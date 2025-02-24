Enzo Fernandez News: Score lone Chelsea goal

Fernandez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Fernandez was the lone player on the scoresheet for Chelsea, recording his first goal since Dec 8 to take the loss Saturday. Since returning from injury, the midfielder has started the last four games in a row, totaling a goal with seven crosses (one accurate) and six tackles in that span.