Enzo Fernandez News: Score lone Chelsea goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Fernandez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Fernandez was the lone player on the scoresheet for Chelsea, recording his first goal since Dec 8 to take the loss Saturday. Since returning from injury, the midfielder has started the last four games in a row, totaling a goal with seven crosses (one accurate) and six tackles in that span.

