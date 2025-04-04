Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enzo Fernandez headshot

Enzo Fernandez News: Scores lone goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Fernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandez scored the only goal of Wednesday's match, a close-range header in the 50th minute assisted by Cole Palmer. It marked his 10th goal contribution of the season, all of which have come since Nov. 10. He also recorded five crosses and created one chance before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now