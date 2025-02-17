Enzo Fernandez News: Sends four crosses

Fernandez recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-0 loss against Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Fernandez' struggles continues as he had failed to find the scorehsheet in the last eight PL matches, after previously going on a tear with three goals and four assists in eight games. He is averaging about two tackles per contests while also totaling 43 chances created and 56 crosses (11 accurate) in 23 appearances.