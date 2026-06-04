Enzo Fernandez News: Set for prominent midfield role
Fernandez should start and play a prominent role for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Fernandez was a key player for Chelsea in the 2025/26 season, playing several roles in midfield and excelling in each. He figures to slot in central midfield in Argentina alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul, though a scenario in which he plays in a more advanced role can't be ruled out. Fernandez should be a coveted fantasy option in midfield due to his ability to impact the game with ease on both sides of the ball.
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