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Enzo Fernandez News: Set for prominent midfield role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Fernandez should start and play a prominent role for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fernandez was a key player for Chelsea in the 2025/26 season, playing several roles in midfield and excelling in each. He figures to slot in central midfield in Argentina alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul, though a scenario in which he plays in a more advanced role can't be ruled out. Fernandez should be a coveted fantasy option in midfield due to his ability to impact the game with ease on both sides of the ball.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
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