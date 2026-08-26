Enzo Fernandez News: Set to feature against Luton
Fernandez will be involved in Thursday's Carabao Cup clash against Luton Town, according to coach Xabi Alonso, per Peter Rutzler. "We want the best team possible. We know Enzo's qualities. We have to wait. We think about tomorrow, and then let's see how things develop."
Fernandez was limited to a substitute role in the Premier League opener against Fulham, playing just 25 minutes amid continued speculation surrounding his future. Manager Xabi Alonso has now confirmed the midfielder will be involved Thursday, giving Fernandez an opportunity to earn more substantial playing time and potentially push for a larger role moving forward. His longer-term situation remains uncertain with the transfer window still open.
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