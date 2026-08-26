Enzo Fernandez headshot

Enzo Fernandez News: Set to feature against Luton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 5:50am

Fernandez will be involved in Thursday's Carabao Cup clash against Luton Town, according to coach Xabi Alonso, per Peter Rutzler. "We want the best team possible. We know Enzo's qualities. We have to wait. We think about tomorrow, and then let's see how things develop."

Fernandez was limited to a substitute role in the Premier League opener against Fulham, playing just 25 minutes amid continued speculation surrounding his future. Manager Xabi Alonso has now confirmed the midfielder will be involved Thursday, giving Fernandez an opportunity to earn more substantial playing time and potentially push for a larger role moving forward. His longer-term situation remains uncertain with the transfer window still open.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Fernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enzo Fernandez See More
Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27
SOC
Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks
SOC
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
SOC
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago