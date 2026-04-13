Enzo Fernandez News: Set to rejoin squad

Fernandez is set to rejoin Chelsea's squad on Tuesday after serving his club suspension, according to coach Liam Rosenior, per the BBC. "Any team will miss Enzo. Myself backed by the leadership group and sporting directors made a decision for the long-term of the club. There's nothing personal with Enzo. He will be back with the group on Tuesday. He is a top, top player and a really good guy. Really looking forward to having him back. The hurdle I spoke about. Enzo wanted to have a conversation with the leadership group - the main players of the group - and speak to the players. The time I had the press conference, he hadn't done that yet. He has spoken with me, the leadership group and all of the players and we look forward to welcoming him back."

Fernandez had been suspended for two matches after a disciplinary breach that crossed the club's cultural boundaries, but the situation has been resolved with all parties now aligned on moving forward. Coach Liam Rosenior was clear that there was nothing personal in the decision and that the door had always remained open for Fernandez's return once the required conversations took place. The Argentine midfielder is expected to push straight back into the starting lineup once reintegrated, with his quality making him too important to keep out for long as the Blues head into the final stretch of the season.