Enzo Fernandez News: Stuffs stat sheet but no goal

Fernandez had five shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Monday's 3-1 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Fernandez was all over the place and logged an impressive stat line but it meant nothing in the end as he didn't get a goal or assist, and Chelsea lost. The midfielder should be able to have more to show for a similar effort against Liverpool, as the side has slipped a bit in EPL play and has given up 47 goals so far this season.