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Enzo Fernandez News: Stuffs stat sheet but no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Fernandez had five shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Monday's 3-1 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Fernandez was all over the place and logged an impressive stat line but it meant nothing in the end as he didn't get a goal or assist, and Chelsea lost. The midfielder should be able to have more to show for a similar effort against Liverpool, as the side has slipped a bit in EPL play and has given up 47 goals so far this season.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
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