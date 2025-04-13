Enzo Fernandez News: Valiant effort offensively

Fernandez recorded three shots (two on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town.

For the second time since March, Fernandez logged double-digit crosses and at least five chances created. Chelsea recorded five games during the aforementioned span, which includes his 34 crosses (nine accurate) and 18 chances created. Despite holding a defensive midfield position for Chelsea, Fernandez has established himself as an offensive option.