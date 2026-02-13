Enzo Koffi Injury: Doubtful against Toulouse
Koffi (thigh) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to FOOT NORMAND.
Koffi is battling a thigh injury and is now a question mark for Sunday's showdown against TeFeCe. The versatile attacker, who has recently been holding down the left-back role, will likely be a game-time decision heading into the weekend. If he's ultimately ruled out, Yanis Zouaoui is in line to step back into the starting XI and reclaim his spot in the backline.
