Enzo Koffi Injury: Doubtful against Toulouse

Koffi is battling a thigh injury and is now a question mark for Sunday's showdown against TeFeCe. The versatile attacker, who has recently been holding down the left-back role, will likely be a game-time decision heading into the weekend. If he's ultimately ruled out, Yanis Zouaoui is in line to step back into the starting XI and reclaim his spot in the backline.