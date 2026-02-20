Enzo Koffi Injury: Late call Sunday

Koffi (thigh) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Koffi will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against Nantes after picking up a thigh injury last week. The versatile forward is expected to go through a final evaluation following the last training session, but even if he gets the green light, it is unlikely to shake up the starting XI. At full strength he projects as a depth piece off the bench rather than a true starting option.