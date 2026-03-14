Enzo Le Fee Injury: Suffers injury in training

Le Fee (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Friday's team training session and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brighton. He should however be back available for next week's fixture against Newcastle, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "For Enzo, I hope for next week."

Le Fee suffered an injury during Friday's final training session ahead of Saturday's clash against Brighton, though the issue doesn't appear too serious with coach Regis Le Bris hopeful he can return next week. Even so, his absence still shakes up the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for the Black Cats when healthy. Chris Rigg will step into the lineup Saturday to fill the opening in midfield.