Enzo Le Fee Injury: Working towards Sunday return

Le Fee (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "They are working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the game. We have to make medical decisions because we still have a lot of games to play after this one, as well as an international break."

Le Fee had to miss the last match with a training injury and is now hoping to be an option Sunday, although it will come down to some late testing as he remains a late call. The club will wait for his return and hope he can play, as he is a regular starter, starting in 26 of his 28 appearances this season. That said, if fit, he will hope to be ready to start, with Habib Diarra and Chris Rigg as other options.