Enzo Le Fee News: Assists late in 4-3 loss

Le Fee assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Aston Villa.

Le Fee provided his fifth assist of the season as he connected with Wilson Isidor with just a few minutes remaining to bring the game to 3-3. Sunderland thought they had done enough but conceded again in injury time. He created three chances in the game, his most in the last three, but he has continued his run of creating a chance in the game to eight games in a row.