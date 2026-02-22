Enzo Le Fee News: Converts penalty in loss
Le Fee scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing four times inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham.
Le Fee converted a penalty in the 76th minute while finishing with the second most shots, crosses and chances created on the team in the defeat. The goal was the first since January 17th as the attacker has combined for seven crosses and five tackles over his last three league appearances.
