Enzo Le Fee News: Diverse effort in win

Le Fee recorded two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Chelsea.

Le Fee was busy during his final game of the season, although he failed to get directly involved in the goals. The attacker worked as a versatile asset, playing all around the field and standing out as one of the team's top set-piece takers alongside Granit Xhaka. Additionally, Le Fee finished with the most complete offensive output among Sunderland players, as his six goals and six assists ranked second and first on the squad, respectively, across all competitions.