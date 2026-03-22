Enzo Le Fee News: Good to go for Newcastle clash

Le Fee (undisclosed) is a bench option for Sunday's fixture agaisnt Newcastle United.

Le Fee is available after sitting out one game, but is being eased into action and won't get the nod as usual, with Habib Diarra and Chris Rigg retaining the starting jobs. Le Fee has created at least one chance in five appearances in a row, amassing 15 key passes, scoring once and posting 20 crosses (six accurate), 12 corners and 14 tackles (eight won) over that span.