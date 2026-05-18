Enzo Le Fee News: Two goal contributions
Le Fee scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Everton.
Le Fee earned his paycheck Sunday as he helped his club top Everton, earning two goal contributions. He would first find Brian Brobbey to start their comeback, then score in the 81st minute to complete the comeback. The midfielder has now broken double-digit goal contributions this campaign, earning five goals and six assists.
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