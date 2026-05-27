Enzo Leopold News: Signs for Gladbach until 2030

Leopold has joined Gladbach from Hannover 96 on a free transfer on a contract until June 2030, his new club announced.

Leopold spent four seasons at Hannover, making 124 competitive appearances and contributing eight goals and 17 assists while establishing himself as a key figure in the second division, most recently serving as club captain during the 2025/26 campaign. Sporting director Rouven Schroder praised Leopold as a disciplined and high-intensity midfielder with good technical ability and strong tactical understanding, describing his development as a leader at Hannover as a significant factor behind the recruitment. Leopold himself described fulfilling his dream of playing in the Bundesliga at such a big club as something special, promising the Gladbach fans he will always give 100 percent in what promises to be a significant step up in his career after developing through the Freiburg academy before making his name at Hannover.