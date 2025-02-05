Enzo Millot Injury: suffers injury

Millot has suffered an ankle injury and is questionable for Saturday's match against Dortmund, according to his club.

Millot suffered an injury during the club's Pokal match against Augsburg, with the midfielder damaging a ligament in his ankle. However, it doesn't appear to be serious, as he has not yet been ruled out for any time. That said, he will likely be a late call for Saturday's contest, facing a fitness test before attempting to play.