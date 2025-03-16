Enzo Millot News: Assists with lone chance created
Millot had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and crossing once accurately during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Leverkusen.
Millot set up Nick Woltemade in the 48th minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal. The midfielder has an assist in back-to-back matches while combining for two shots, two chances created and a cross over his last three appearances.
