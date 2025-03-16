Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Millot headshot

Enzo Millot News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Millot had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and crossing once accurately during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Millot set up Nick Woltemade in the 48th minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal. The midfielder has an assist in back-to-back matches while combining for two shots, two chances created and a cross over his last three appearances.

Enzo Millot
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
