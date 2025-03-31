Enzo Millot News: Muted against Frankfurt

Millot had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Millot couldn't find a third assist in a row on Saturday against Frankfurt as the team struggled to play his usual game. The Frenchman created a chance for the third consecutive match, but it didn't result in an assist this time. He will aim to contribute another goal involvement in the next contest against Bochum on Saturday.