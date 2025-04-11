Enzo Tchato Injury: Available Sunday

Tchato (quadriceps) is available to face Angers on Sunday, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference, according to Tiffany Henne for Ici Herault.

Tchato has recovered from his quadriceps injury and is available for Sunday's match against Angers. He was a regular starter in the backline prior to the injury and could regain his spot in the starting XI, although that will also depend on the new coach's assessment.