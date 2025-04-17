Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Tchato headshot

Enzo Tchato Injury: Late call against Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Tchato (quadriceps) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Marseille, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference, per Midi Libre.

Tchato trained normally in recent days and will be a late decision for Saturday's clash with Marseille. He will be assessed after Friday's final training session to determine if he can be included in the squad. If he is unavailable, Wilfried Ndollo Bille will likely start again.

Enzo Tchato
Montpellier
